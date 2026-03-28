JD-U's Lovely Anand urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider Rajya Sabha decision

Patna, March 28 (IANS) Sheohar Janata Dal-United MP Lovely Anand, on Saturday, appealed to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reconsider his decision to go to the Rajya Sabha.

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While addressing the media persons, Anand struck an emotional chord regarding the possibility of Nitish Kumar moving to the Upper House of the Parliament, calling it his personal decision but acknowledging that such a move has created concerns among party workers and the public.

She urged the Bihar Chief Minister to carefully reconsider, emphasising the need for his continued leadership for Bihar's future.

The statement by Lovely Anand has added a fresh dimension to the ongoing political discourse in Bihar, especially at a time when speculation around leadership transition is already intense.

Lavishing praise on Nitish Kumar, Anand credited him with transforming Bihar's image -- from what she described as a backward state to one witnessing significant development.

She highlighted key achievements such as infrastructure expansion in terms of roads, bridges, culverts and progressive policies like 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats, which has led to increased participation of women in governance and law enforcement roles.

On the question of succession, Anand's remarks were measured yet noteworthy.

While saying that she would support the JD-U's final decision, Anand described Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar's son as a young political face and indicated that giving him an opportunity would be a positive step.

Lovely Anand underscored the need for a balanced political approach in Bihar -- one that blends experience with youthful energy.

While continuing to back the leadership and legacy of Nitish Kumar, Anand emphasised that the future of the state lies in integrating seasoned governance with fresh ideas from emerging leaders like her son Chetan Anand.

Overall, Lovely Anand's statement reflects two parallel sentiments within the ruling NDA in terms of strong endorsement of Nitish Kumar's leadership and legacy and emerging openness -- though cautious -- toward a possible generational shift in leadership.

This has further fueled the debate over whether Bihar is heading toward continuity under Nitish Kumar or a transition phase involving new leadership.

--IANS

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