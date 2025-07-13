JD-U appoints in-charges for all 243 Assembly seats ahead of Bihar polls

Patna, July 13 (IANS) In a clear signal that the Janata Dal United (JD-U) has entered the election mode for the upcoming Bihar elections, the party has appointed in-charges for all 243 Assembly constituencies across the state on Sunday.

The official list, prepared by the JD-U organisation department on the instructions of State party President Umesh Kushwaha, was released from the state JD-U office.

As per the list, each Assembly constituency will have one dedicated in-charge responsible for strengthening the party's local organisation, increasing public outreach, and ensuring effective ground-level communication of the party's programmes and election agenda.

The move is seen as a big strategic step by the JD-U, aligning with its plan to boost its voter connect and organisational machinery ahead of the state elections.

The key focus areas for the in-charges are to organise booth-level and mandal-level workers, strengthening the party's presence among youth, women and first-time voters, addressing local issues and feedback, conveying the state government's welfare initiatives to the people and preparing for potential alliances and seat-sharing negotiations within the NDA.

The party has been making daily policy announcements on various issues to maintain public engagement, with the clear objective of consolidating its influence among voters before the elections.

This move comes at a time when the controversies over law and order, voter list revision, and opposition parties's attacks are creating an intense political environment in Bihar.

By appointing in-charges for all 243 seats, JD-U aims to ensure timely feedback on ground realities, voter mobilisation at the booth level and consistent narrative-building in favour of the party and the NDA government.

The decision also indicates Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's determination to retain control over the party’' election strategy and to keep the organisational machinery prepared for any sudden changes in the political landscape.

JD-U's newly appointed Assembly in-charges will soon begin holding party worker meetings in their respective constituencies, reviewing booth committee readiness, identifying local influencers for outreach and launching targeted voter contact programmes aligned with the party's narrative of development and social justice under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

