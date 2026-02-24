Japanese woman’s Marathi learning video triggers debate, Raj Thackeray reacts

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) A viral video of a young Japanese woman living in Maharashtra has triggered a wider discussion on linguistic respect and the state’s cultural identity.

Read More

The woman, who documents her effort to learn one new Marathi word each day, has prompted debate on why some outsiders appear more attentive to local culture than certain residents.

Referring to the video, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said on Tuesday that foreign visitors often accept Marathi as the primary language of the region. Whether visiting briefly or settling for work, many make a conscious attempt to learn the language or at least avoid disrespecting it. He added that such interest often extends to Marathi theatre, cuisine and history.

“When we speak to them in our native tongue, they feel a sense of joy,” he said, noting that this respect remains even when such travellers move across India.

In a post on X, Thackeray cited public figures as examples of linguistic outreach.

“During their recent concert in Navi Mumbai, lead singer Chris Martin greeted the massive crowd in Marathi after recognising it as the state’s official language. Most visiting Heads of State and foreign consulates in Mumbai use Marathi for festival greetings and ensure their offices are staffed with Marathi-speaking personnel,” he said.

He criticised what he described as a tendency among some local voices to downplay Marathi by calling Mumbai merely a multilingual city rather than a Marathi one.

Thackeray also referred to a recent visit by the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“Despite being in Maharashtra and being Marathi himself, the leader’s choice not to engage in the local language was noted with disappointment. This was contrasted with the late K. S. Sudarshan, who, despite being raised in Raipur, maintained a deep bond with his roots and always spoke Kannada when visiting Karnataka,” he said.

Appealing to Marathi speakers, Thackeray argued that while foreign nationals show respect for the language, the way to encourage wider use locally is through economic strength. “Let us make our language one of knowledge and economic opportunity (earning). In this way, people will be left with no choice but to learn it,” he said.

He thanked the Japanese woman for what he described as a simple but meaningful gesture towards Marathi culture.

--IANS

sj/snj/skp