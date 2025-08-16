Janmashtami: CM Yogi launches 118 projects worth Rs 646 crore for Mathura-Vrindavan region 

Lucknow, Aug 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the holy city of Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami and inaugurated 118 developmental projects worth Rs 646 crore. These included inauguration of 80 projects worth about Rs 273 crore and laying of foundation stone for 38 projects worth Rs 373 crore.

These projects include beautification of Parikrama paths, entrance gates, restoration of kunds facilities for devotees, connectivity, water conservation, and environmental protection.

Later, addressing the public gathering, CM Yogi said that the birthplace of Lord Krishna reflects 5,000 years of ancient history and devotion.

“Lord Krishna resides in every particle of Mathura’s sacred soil — a devotion unparalleled anywhere else. I bow countless times to this holy land,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised India’s emerging role as a confluence of spirituality and modern development and added that the world is eager to study India’s spiritual heritage, which, in times of global crises, offers the path to lasting peace and harmony.

CM Yogi also announced a new master plan of Rs 30,000 crore for the holistic development of the Braj region. He said this will connect pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Gokul with the memories of Dwapar Yuga.

“Our government is committed to respecting the sentiments of revered saints and enriching the Braj region. We are making possible the works which were once considered impossible,” he said.

Citing the example of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said that ten years ago, even imagining them seemed impossible, but today they have become a reality.

In Kashi, where earlier not even 50 devotees could visit together, now 50,000 devotees can have darshan at once. In Ayodhya, the grand Ram Temple is reviving the memories of Treta Yuga. Similarly, a grand corridor has also been completed at Vindhyavasini Dham.

He also mentioned the ropeway facility in Barsana, calling it a great relief for the elderly. He said, “This is the benefit of development, that we are continuously working for the convenience and safety of devotees."

The Chief Minister noted that India has completed 78 years of independence and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of new resolutions for the centenary in 2047.

Referring to the recent 24-hour discussion in the UP Assembly, he said society and government must work together to make Uttar Pradesh prosperous and developed by 2047.

During the ceremony, a documentary film based on the glory of Govardhan Parikrama was also screened.

