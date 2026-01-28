Jana Sena forms panel to probe sexual exploitation allegations against MLA

Amaravati, Jan 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's Jana Sena party on Wednesday constituted a three-member committee to probe the allegations against its MLA Arava Sridhar that he sexually exploited a woman.

Read More

The Jana Sena, headed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, named its leaders T. Sivashankar, T. Ramadevi, and T.C. Varun as three members of the panel to probe the allegations made by a woman.

Jana Sena, a partner in the TDP-led NDA government, has asked the committee to probe the media reports about the allegations against the party MLA from Railway Koduru constituency in Tirupati district.

It has directed MLA Sridhar to appear before the committee within seven days to give a clarification on the allegations. He has been asked to stay away from party activities till the committee submits its report.

The party will take a decision about the MLA after receiving a report from the committee.

The three-member committee was constituted a day after a video surfaced on social media in which a woman alleged that the MLA sexually exploited her for over a year on the pretext of marriage and forced her to abort

The woman, a government employee, in a selfie video claimed that the exploitation began shortly after Sridhar was elected as an MLA in 2024. She alleged that she was taken in a car to an isolated place, where he assaulted her.

She alleged that she had undergone five abortions over the past year and that the MLA repeatedly tortured and threatened her. She said that he also called her husband to force him to divorce her.

"He said that if you get an abortion, you will survive, your family will be fine, and your job will be fine; otherwise, you know about me," she said.

"I argued that I will not get an abortion under any circumstances. He threatened me for two or three days and later gave me assurance - Okay, divorce your husband, and I will marry you," she said.

Sridhar, however, denied the allegations made by the woman.

He claimed that false propaganda and deepfake videos were circulated about him.

"I served as a Sarpanch for three years from 2021. During my tenure, can anyone in my village, neighbouring panchayats, or the entire mandal prove that Sridhar has ever done anything wrong or is a bad person?" he said in a video statement where he denied the allegations.

He stated that, inspired by Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan and his dedication to public service, he was working for the people of his constituency.

The MLA also claimed that he had been facing harassment for the last six months. He said his mother had even filed a police complaint about it. "I will identify those behind this deliberate attempt to malign me and take necessary legal action," he said.

--IANS

ms/vd