New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly molested outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University Gate 8 in Delhi, according to police officials.

The incident was reported to the Jamia Nagar Police Station after a call was received about a man misbehaving with a girl near the university's gate.

"It is submitted that a verbal call was received in PS Jamia Nagar regarding misbehaving with a girl outside Jamia University Gate 8," said the Police.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Aabid (22), a cook at the J&K Hostel Mess at Jamia University, had walked on the footpath when he allegedly molested the complainant, a woman from Okhla Village, who was walking in the opposite direction.

The accused was immediately detained by the police.

However, the woman did not provide her statement on the night of the incident, and the matter was kept pending. On the morning of April 28, the complainant reported the incident and gave her formal statement. Subsequently, a case was registered under sections 354 and 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Aabid, a resident of Village Bhaisi, District Nooh, Haryana, was arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has released emergency helpline numbers and formed a dedicated team to support students and liaise with authorities.

