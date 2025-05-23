Jamnagar civic body in Gujarat resumes clearing illegal encroachments along riverbanks

Ahmedabad, May 23 (IANS) The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Gujarat resumed its large-scale demolition drive targeting illegal encroachments along the banks of the Rangamati and Nagmati rivers near Ranjit Sagar Road on Friday.

The operation aims to free up nearly 66,000 square feet of public land, with an estimated value of around Rs one crore. The demolition action follows prior notices served to 33 illegal encroachers, and marks a continuation of efforts to clear riverbeds ahead of the monsoon.

The initiative is part of a broader plan linked to the Riverfront Development Project, and is intended to prevent waterlogging and flooding in city areas during the rainy season. The operation saw the deployment of significant resources, including six JCB machines, four tractors, and one excavator, along with the coordinated efforts of over 100 municipal staff and a strong police force, which also included women officers from the City A Division.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, a similar demolition was carried out along the stretch between Kalavad Naka and Nageshwar, where 50,000 square feet of space was cleared between morning and 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) completed a two-phase demolition drive around Chandola Lake in the Danilimda area, targeting illegal encroachments that had accumulated over decades.

The operation, which began on April 29 and concluded on May 22, resulted in the removal of approximately 12,500 unauthorised structures, including residences, shops, and religious establishments, reclaiming around four lakh square meters of public land.

The first phase of the drive cleared about 1.5 lakh square meters, while the second phase focused on an additional 2.5 lakh square meters. The AMC deployed substantial resources, including 35 bulldozers, 15 earthmovers, and over 350 personnel, with the support of 3,000 police and State Reserve Police officers to maintain law and order during the operations.

The demolition drive has sparked discussions regarding the rehabilitation of displaced residents. The AMC has stated that individuals who have been residing in the area since before 2010 are eligible for alternative housing under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) housing scheme. However, concerns have been raised about the adequacy and timeliness of these provisions.

--IANS

janvi/dpb