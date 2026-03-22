Jammu and Kashmir Lok Bhavan celebrates Bihar Diwas

Jammu, March 22 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Lok Bhavan on Sunday celebrated Bihar Diwas to pay tribute to great revolutionaries and towering personalities from Bihar.

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An official statement said that "Jammu and Kashmir Lok Bhavan today hosted a vibrant celebration of Bihar Diwas, at Jammu".

Celebrating the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the cultural evening brought together senior Government officials, students, and the people of Bihar living in the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Bihar on the occasion.

He paid tributes to the great revolutionaries and towering personalities from Bihar and recalled their valuable contributions to nation's growth and building of a modern India.

Lt Governor highlighted that, from the era of Chandragupta Maurya and Chanakya to the independence movement, Bihar has remained the "shield of the nation" and an epicenter of India’s unity and spiritual, cultural, intellectual, and economic life.

“Bihar has carved a distinct identity as the heartland of the Magadha Empire. Today, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the state is reclaiming its ancient glory and emerging once again as a key driver of comprehensive development and innovation,” Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also spoke on Bihar’s unprecedented contributions to India’s industrial and educational landscape and its profound influence on architecture, music, art, and literary traditions.

“I pray that this blessed land of rich cultural diversity, glorious historical heritage, and knowledge and spirituality continues to advance on the path of progress,” Manoj Sinha said.

Jammu and Kashmir has been hosting cultural events to commemorate the foundation day of Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The L-G has said that the observance of the foundation day of different states and UTs is an occasion to celebrate the unity in diversity of our great nation and to strengthen the fabric of traditionally existing emotional bonds between the people.

--IANS

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