Jamaat chief Husaini inaugurates Waqf help desk to accelerate registration on UMEED Portal

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) In order to accelerate the process of uploading details of Waqf properties and completing their registration on the government’s “Umeed Portal”, a Waqf Help Desk (backend support system) was inaugurated at the headquarters of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind here on Wednesday.

Through this Help Desk, mutawallis (managers of waqf properties), imams of mosques, and administrators of religious institutions can directly contact the desk and seek assistance.

The Help Desk was inaugurated by the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President, Syed Sadatullah Husaini.

In his inaugural remarks, Husaini said that "the protection of Waqf properties has become a major challenge for the entire Muslim community, and this challenge must be faced collectively and with unity".

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Waqf Department has been working in this field for a long time, not only at the central level but also in several states where registration work has already begun, he added.

Husaini added that "the community has very little time and a huge task ahead to complete the registration of Waqf properties. Therefore, there is a pressing need to establish similar centres across the country to speed up the registration process".

Referring to the Supreme Court’s interim order, he emphasised that it is now essential to upload all Waqf property documents on the WAMSI (Waqf Asset Management System of India) Portal to ensure the registration is completed within the given deadline.

He further clarified that registration does not mean giving up the struggle against the unjust Waqf Amendment Act. "Alongside registration, our legal struggle against this black law will continue," he affirmed.

Introducing the Help Desk, Coordinator of the Centre, Inamur Rahman Khan, said that "the documentation of Waqf properties is not an easy task, and uploading documents on the Umeed Portal has been quite challenging. The Help Desk has been launched to address these challenges".

He said the desk will provide all necessary facilities related to registration.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has made comprehensive organisational arrangements to ensure the registration of Waqf properties. Waqf Cells have been established at the state level to carry out the work systematically.

In his statement, Rahman added that a permanent helpline has been set up under the supervision of the Central Help Desk and State Waqf Cells, where legal experts, waqf specialists, and trained field workers are providing real-time guidance and support to those working on the ground.

During the event, participants were urged to focus on building a strong network of volunteers and local monitoring committees.

On this occasion, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind also released detailed guidelines for uploading Waqf properties on the Umeed Portal. The inauguration ceremony of the Waqf Help Desk was attended by a large number of Jamaat’s central leaders and workers.

