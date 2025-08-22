Jalpaiguri man chops up wife, roams around with her heart, body parts in bag before fleeing

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) In a horrific incident, a man killed his wife, chopped her body with a sharp weapon and carried her heart and body parts around in a bag before absconding from the scene of the crime. The incident took place at Maynaguri in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday morning.

Locals said the man identified as Ramesh Roy even opened the bag and showed his wife's heart to some people in the area.

The incident has created a sensation in the district and the police have started a search for the accused.

According to the police, local resident Ramesh Roy killed his wife Deepali Roy (45) and was carrying her heart and other body parts in a bag and walking around the area casually.

In a shocking move, he even went to the neighbouring house and showed the horrified people his wife's chopped up body parts.

The people who were terrified by the incident informed the local panchayat, which in turn, informed the police. The man has a son and a daughter who is married.

"The crime was committed this morning. After receiving information, we reached the spot and recovered some body parts of the wife. He even showed the body parts to his neighbours. It is learnt that he cut her body into pieces with a sharp weapon and stuffed them in a bag and roamed around the area for some time. Neighbours went to Ramesh's house and saw that the bed was soaked in blood. Our investigation is on in the case now," said Subal Chandra Ghosh, Inspector in Charge of Maynaguri police station.

The police recovered the rest of the body of the deceased Deepali Roy and sent it to the Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Neelima Roy, head of the Maynaguri Gram Panchayat, said, "The locals informed me that a man from my neighbourhood was roaming around with body parts inside a bag and went to someone's house and showed them body parts. After hearing of this, I informed the police. People were shocked to see this ghastly crime happening in our midst."

--IANS

sch/rad