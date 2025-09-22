Jal Shakti Ministry holds discussion on Greywater reuse

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Jal Shakti Ministry on Monday kicked off discussions on innovative models and community-led approaches for reusing Greywater or domestic wastewater from sinks, showers, baths, and washing machines, excluding toilet water, an official said.

The experts at the event highlighted that Greywater management can help save 30-40 per cent of water.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, organised a virtual workshop on ‘Greywater Management and Reuse’, where presentations from states and development partners showcased innovative community-led approaches for reuse.

The workshop was part of the preparatory thematic conference for the upcoming Departmental Summit on Vision for Sujalam Bharat scheduled for November-end, under the Chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil.

The workshop featured detailed presentations from Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, and the RWPF Partner, WaterAid India.

The presentation showcased innovative models and community-led approaches. These ranged from decentralised reuse technologies to panchayat-led initiatives, reflecting diverse experiences across the country, said a statement.

The Sujalam Bharat Summit is one of the six Departmental Summits conceptualised to bring grassroots perspectives into national policy.

Anchored by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and coordinated by NITI Aayog, these Summits aim to strengthen the feedback loop between national missions and field-level implementation, ensuring that strategies are not only effective but also responsive to local realities.

Additional Secretary and National Water Mission Director Archana Varma said, “With proper greywater management, up to 30-40 per cent of water can be saved. This is why today’s workshop holds significance in the larger context of Sujalam Bharat.”

Greywater management is not just about cleanliness but about water security, public health, and climate resilience, she said.

Additional Secretary and Jal Jeevan Mission Director Kamal Kishore Soan said that greywater management has become even more critical with the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He noted, “Our efforts must focus on systems that are climate-resilient and responsive to local needs. Communities need solutions that are not only technically sound but also sustainable and adaptable to their unique contexts.”

