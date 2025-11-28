Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil discusses water management at 'Vision for Sujalam Bharat' summit

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Paatil on Friday kicked off strategy discussions on water management as part of a two-day "Vision for Sujalam Bharat" Summit 2025, an official said.

Paatil said that, in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Sujalam Bharat Summit -- led by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and closely coordinated with NITI Aayog -- aims to bring grassroot perspectives into national decision-making.

The event will focus on strengthening water management, sanitation, and sustainable practices across the country, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

He emphasised that the Summit forms a vital part of a broader national effort to integrate scientific approaches, sustainable practices, and community participation into a unified framework for long-term water security.

The Minister said that the Vision for Sujalam Bharat would guide India’s collective efforts in securing a sustainable water future, and expressed confidence that all stakeholders would share their insights, contribute their field experiences, and help refine a practical, forward-looking roadmap for a water-secure and climate-resilient India with active community participation.

He said that the Summit should resolve to realise the Prime Minister's vision of a Sujalam, Sustainable, and Prosperous Bharat for generations to come.

The inauguration ceremony of the Summit witnessed the participation of about 250 attendees, including representatives from Central Ministries, States and Union Territories, technical experts, Panchayat members, NGOs, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), community organisations, and recipients of the National Water Awards and the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Awards.

As part of the inaugural session, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti released the Book on Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 1.0, showcasing community-led groundwater recharge efforts and successful water conservation models from across the country.

A Report on the Assessment of the Ecological Status of the Barak River Basin for Conservation Planning was also launched, providing critical scientific insights to guide basin-wide restoration strategies.

In addition, the Ganga Pulse Public Portal was unveiled, offering an integrated digital platform to enhance public access to real-time information and promote wider participation in river health monitoring, said the statement.

The summit covers thematic sessions on six core themes, namely: Rejuvenation of Rivers and Springs; Sustainability of Drinking Water; Technology for Efficient Water Management; Water Conservation and Recharge; Greywater Management and Reuse and Community and Institutional Engagement for Behaviour Change.

Based on the feedback received from the participants, the Ministry will consolidate the key takeaways into a structured set of actionable recommendations, which will guide the next phase of implementation across the concerned departments and partner institutions, said the statement.

