Jal Shakti Minister asks States to save water, help improve flow in Yamuna

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil on Friday called upon all states to reduce their consumption by adopting water-efficient practices and spare water to flow in the Yamuna, an official said on Friday.

Chairing the 9th meeting of the Upper Yamuna Review Committee (UYRC) in Noida on Thursday, Patil discussed issues related to ensuring the requisite flow in the river Yamuna for its rejuvenation.

He called upon all states to explore the possibility in a positive manner and asked all partner States to work in the larger interest of the country for the implementation of three storage projects in the Yamuna basin, said a statement.

These measures will help improve water availability during the lean season as well as in ensuring e-flow and reducing pollution, he said.

Delhi was represented at the meeting by Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

Various aspects related to the regulation and management of surface water, like implementation of storage projects in the Yamuna basin, Transfer of Rajasthan’s share of Yamuna water, Maintenance of e-Flow in the river Yamuna and Inclusion of a representative of NMCG as a member in UYRB were also discussed during the meeting.

The Committee noted with satisfaction that Haryana and Rajasthan are working together for the implementation of the project for transferring water to water-scarce regions.

The meeting was also attended by Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister (Jal Shakti), Uttar Pradesh; Satpal Ji Maharaj, Minister (Irrigation), Uttarakhand; Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister (Water Resources), Rajasthan and Shruti Choudhry, Minister (Irrigation & Water Resources Department), Haryana.

Senior officers from the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, CWC, CPCB, CGWB and six basin States, namely, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, also attended the meeting.

--IANS

rch/uk