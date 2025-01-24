Jaishankar Meets Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Ahead of Republic Day Visit

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto here in New Delhi on Friday ahead of the latter's participation as the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The EAM also took it to X to share the details of the meeting with the Indonesian President.

He said, "Pleased to call on President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia at the start of his State Visit to India. Value his guidance and positive sentiments for the development of our multifaceted bilateral ties. President @prabowo's participation as Chief Guest in India's 76th Republic Day will be a fitting celebration of our cherished friendship."

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in the national capital on Friday night, on his first state visit to India. He was received by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita at the airport in New Delhi.

President Prabowo, who is in India from January 23-26, will be the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the visit will further strengthen the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his visit, President Subianto is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, the MEA stated.

Notably, with President Subianto as Chief Guest at this year's Republic Day, a 352-member marching and band contingent from the country will be participating in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital.

This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

Several MoUs and announcements are likely to be concluded and the third CEO Forum will be held on the sidelines.

President Prabowo will be the fourth Indonesian President to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. PM Modi paid an official visit to Indonesia in 2018. During the visit, India-Indonesia bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and a shared vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific was also adopted.

PM Modi also met President Prabowo on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in November last year. This was the first meeting between the two leaders. (ANI)