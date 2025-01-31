Jaishankar Congratulates Nauru on Independence Day, Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended congratulations to the Republic of Nauru on their Independence Day on Friday.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Warm greetings to FM Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, the Government and the people of the Republic of Nauru on their Independence Day. Look forward to further strengthening our friendship in the Indo-Pacific."

Bilateral relations with Nauru are cordial and friendly.

As per the Indian High Commission in Canberra, India is a strong development partner for Nauru, with its assistance well recognised.

Notably, India first proposed for Nauru's independence in the UN in early 1960s that was supported by the then USSR. Hence, Nauru has special regard for India.

In September 2024, India and Nauru signed an MoU on Pharmacopoeial cooperation for cooperation and information exchange in regulation of medicines.

In November last year, India dispatched the second consignment of Haemo-Dialysis machines to four Pacific Island nations- Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Nauru, thereby fulfilling a pledge made at the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III) Summit.

In 2023 when PM Modi had visited Papua New Guinea's capital city Port Moresby to co-chair the 3rd Summit of Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, he said, "During these challenging times, an old saying has proven true: "A friend in need is a friend indeed." I am glad that India stood with its Pacific island friends during this challenging time. Whether it was vaccines or essential medicines, wheat or sugar; India, in line with its capabilities, has been assisting all partner countries... Whether it's digital technology or space technology; Whether it's health security or food security; Whether it's climate change or environmental conservation; We are with you in every way." (ANI)