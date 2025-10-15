Jaisalmer bus fire: Two officials suspended, first FIR registered

Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) Taking disciplinary action following the Jaisalmer sleeper bus fire tragedy, which claimed 21 lives in Jaisalmer, the Rajasthan Transport Department suspended two officials from Chittorgarh - acting District Transport Officer (DTO) Surendra Singh and Assistant Administrative Officer Chunni Lal - for approving the body of the ill-fated bus that caught fire.

The government’s move came after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who directed the Transport Department to launch a statewide inspection campaign.

Preliminary investigations have revealed violations of the Bus Body Code, prompting further scrutiny of private buses across Rajasthan.

Also, the first FIR in the case was lodged late Tuesday night at Jaisalmer Sadar Police Station by the brother of journalist Rajendra Chauhan, one of the victims.

The complaint names the bus owner and driver for alleged negligence leading to the fire.

The death toll has now risen to 21, after 10-year-old Yunus succumbed to burn injuries at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Jodhpur, on Wednesday morning.

Four other patients remain on ventilators. Authorities are conducting DNA testing at hospitals in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer to identify charred remains. Families have expressed frustration over the slow verification process, but hospital officials assured that the procedure would be completed within 24 hours to avoid any errors.

The Prime Minister’s Relief Fund has approved Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“My heart is saddened by the loss of life and property due to the accident in Jaisalmer,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.

Rajasthan Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said the fire likely resulted from an AC compressor blast that ignited diesel and gas, trapping passengers inside the single-door bus.

“Some people were reduced to ashes,” he said.

Chief Minister Sharma later visited the Army Cantonment in Jaisalmer, where the burnt bus has been kept, to inspect the wreckage and assess the tragedy firsthand.

