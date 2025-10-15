Jaisalmer bus fire: Death toll rises to 21; DNA testing underway to identify victims

Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) The death toll in the massive fire in a sleeper bus near the War Museum on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur route has increased to 21. Among the deceased is a 10-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries this morning.

The fire broke out in the bus around 3:30 PM on Tuesday, rapidly spreading in the AC sleeper bus within minutes. Nineteen passengers were burned to death on the spot.

One of the seriously injured, 79-year-old Hussain Khan of Jaisalmer, died while being transported to Jodhpur. This morning, 10-year-old Yunus, a resident of Jodhpur who was receiving treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, also passed away, bringing the confirmed death toll to 21.

So far, only two victims have been identified. The bodies were handed over to their families following post-mortem examinations. Due to the severe burns, the remaining 19 bodies are unrecognisable. Authorities have begun collecting DNA samples from family members at hospitals in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer to facilitate identification.

Officials expect the identification process to be completed by this evening. Fourteen passengers sustained injuries in the fire, with four currently in critical condition and on ventilators at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur.

The injured have been identified as Mahipal Singh, Omaram, Manoj Bhatia, Iqbala, Firoz, Bhaga Bai, Peer Mohammad, Jirraj, Imimata, Vishasha, Ashish, Rafiq, Laxman and Ubedula.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire spread alarmingly fast—within just seven minutes of the suspected short circuit in the bus's battery. The resulting leak of AC gas is believed to have accelerated the blaze.

The design of the new sleeper bus, which featured emergency exits only at the rear, limited passengers' ability to escape quickly.

The tragedy has raised serious concerns over bus safety standards and emergency preparedness, particularly in vehicles fitted with high-capacity air conditioning systems and limited exit points.

--IANS

arc/dan