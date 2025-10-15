Jaisalmer bus fire: CM Bhajanlal Sharma postpones Patna visit

Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) In view of the devastating bus fire that claimed 20 lives in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday postponed his scheduled campaign programme in Bihar.

The CM responded swiftly to the tragedy, prioritising relief and rescue operations and issuing a series of immediate directives to officials and ministers.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Sharma spoke to public representatives and BJP workers in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, urging them to assist affected families and support ongoing relief efforts.

He directed ministers in charge of both districts and administrative officers to remain on alert.

Cabinet Minister Madan Dilawar was instructed to proceed to Jodhpur to oversee the medical treatment and support being provided to the injured. In Jodhpur, the Chief Minister personally met families of the victims and listened to their concerns with seriousness on late Tuesday night.

The CM reviewed the condition of the injured at the hospital, obtaining detailed medical reports and issuing instructions for enhanced medical care. He specifically inquired about the availability of ventilators, oxygen support, ICU beds, and critical medicines, deployment of a dedicated medical monitoring team of doctors and nurses for round-the-clock care and creation of a green corridor between Jaisalmer and Jodhpur to ensure quick transfer of the injured.

CM Sharma also instructed that family members of the injured be provided with hospital accommodation, meals, and other essential facilities.

As per officials, the CM rushed to Jaisalmer on Tuesday, gauging the seriousness of the incident. Upon receiving initial reports of the accident, the Chief Minister interrupted an ongoing Cooperative Code review meeting in the afternoon and started collecting all details of the accident the moment he was informed of the fire in a bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur.

At that time, state ministers Kirori Lal Meena, Gautam Dak, and senior officials were present at the meeting. Shortly after, he addressed the Secretariat Employees’ Union gathering for just a few minutes and informed them of the tragic development and his urgent departure to Jaisalmer.

He then rushed to Jaisalmer while telling them, "Due to the seriousness of the incident, I am leaving for Jaisalmer immediately,” he told attendees.

The Chief Minister lauded the Indian Army and local residents for their swift and courageous response in helping douse the fire and evacuate passengers.

The state government is continuing efforts to identify the deceased through DNA testing, and all resources are being mobilised for the ongoing rescue, medical, and support operations, said officials.

