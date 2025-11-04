Jaipur tragedy: Driver booked for culpable homicide

Jaipur, Nov 4 (IANS) The driver of the speeding dumper, who allegedly crushed 26 people and injured several others in a horrific accident at Harmara, Jaipur, has been booked for culpable homicide.

Seven of the 26 injured remain in critical condition at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital's Trauma Centre, said police officials on Tuesday.

SHO (Harmara) Uday Singh Yadav is investigating the case.

The accused driver, currently hospitalised, will be arrested once discharged, police officials confirmed.

The tragedy unfolded around 1 p.m. on Monday near the Loha Mandi petrol pump on Road No. 14, when the dumper, speeding towards the highway, went out of control.

Witnesses said the dumper rammed into pedestrians, two-wheelers, and cars across a 400-metre stretch, leaving the road covered with mangled vehicles and human remains.

In his FIR, complainant Digpratap Singh (26), a resident of Akera Dungar, stated that the speeding driver hit multiple people and vehicles. Two victims remain unidentified. Eyewitnesses described the aftermath as "terrifying", with human body parts strewn on the road.

Late Monday night, DCP (Traffic) Sumit Mehrada suspended Traffic CI Rajkiran, ASI Rajpal Singh, and Constable Mahesh Kumar for negligence, as the dumper illegally entered a no-entry zone.

The dumper driver, Kalyan Meena, a resident of Viratnagar (Jaipur), was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Locals caught him at the scene and handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, families of the deceased alleged that ambulance drivers demanded Rs 2,200 to transport bodies to Niwai, claiming that no government facility was available free of charge.

The District Collector assured that any amount charged would be refunded and action would be taken against the responsible officials.

Police investigations revealed that about 1.5 km before the crash, the driver had a heated argument with a car driver outside a petrol pump. Ironically, the killer dumper had a chilling message written on its rear: "If you have the guts, pass; otherwise, endure."

