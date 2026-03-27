Jaipur protest: Dotasra raises alarm over LPG prices, shortage

Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) Protesting the reported hardships faced by common people due to a widespread shortage of LPG across the country, allegedly a result of flawed policies of the Central government, the Congress on Thursday organised a massive dharna (sit-in protest) and demonstration at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur.

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The protest was led by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra.

Addressing the gathering, Dotasra alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before coming to power, had promised to curb inflation, eliminate corruption, generate employment, and strengthen India’s foreign policy.

“However, the current situation of the country demands serious reflection,” he said. He recalled that in 2014, the Prime Minister had promised to free women belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families from the smoke of traditional chulhas by providing LPG cylinders.

“Today, the country is facing distress due to a shortage of the same gas. People are standing in long queues, and industries dependent on cooking gas are struggling,” he said, accusing BJP leaders of offering only “jumlas” while ignoring public hardships.

Dotasra further alleged that the Central government lacks a coherent foreign policy and has failed to fulfil key promises, including doubling farmers’ income.

“The government is merely renaming schemes initiated by previous Congress regimes,” he claimed.

Criticising the handling of demonetisation, he said the Prime Minister had sought 50 days to eradicate corruption, terrorism, and counterfeit currency, and to improve farmers’ incomes. “None of these objectives have been achieved,” he said.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had warned of an impending crisis, but the Centre failed to prepare adequately. He alleged that the sudden nationwide lockdown caused immense suffering, with people struggling even for basic necessities.

Dotasra also criticised the Centre over rising inflation and fuel shortages, stating that people are now being forced to stand in queues for LPG, CNG, petrol, and diesel.

“The burden of rising gas cylinder prices on common citizens is deeply concerning,” he said. He further alleged that while the government speaks of long-term visions extending to 2047, it lacks clarity and planning for the immediate future.

He pointed out that during the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, India maintained strategic fuel reserves sufficient for 73 days, but claimed that the current government has failed to enhance such capacity.

On energy imports, Dotasra said the Centre had earlier stopped importing gas from Iran under international pressure and has only recently resumed imports after changes in global dynamics. “The government cannot take credit for this,” he added.

He also claimed that when Rahul Gandhi demanded an all-party meeting in Parliament to address the emerging crisis, BJP leaders initially dismissed the concerns. “Only after the situation worsened and people took to the streets did the government convene a meeting,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the Centre’s response to the crisis has been inconsistent and reactive rather than proactive, leading to distress among the public.

Thousands of Congress workers participated in the agitation, including Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, AICC Secretary and Co-in-charge Ritvik Makwana, AICC In-charge for Madhya Pradesh Harish Chaudhary, Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, along with Congress MLAs, district presidents, heads of frontal organisations, office-bearers, and former legislators.

--IANS

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