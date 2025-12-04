Jaipur court cracks down on traffic offenders; fines, vehicle seizures mark 'zero-tolerance drive'

Jaipur: A court in Jaipur has stepped up its crackdown on traffic violations, adopting a strict zero-tolerance approach to improve road safety and discipline across the city, an official said on Thursday.

The special enforcement drive, led by Rajasthan Judicial Services officers Rohit Sharma and Himanshu Chawla, has triggered tough action on the ground -- from hefty fines to seizing vehicles in serious cases.

The initiative is designed to discourage risky driving behaviour and reinforce the importance of following traffic rules in the state capital.

Prosecution officers Sandeep Kumar Mund and Mohan Sharma said courts are now imposing the maximum prosecution costs after conviction, especially in cases involving drunk driving. The objective, they stressed, is not just to punish offenders but also to deter future violations by making people aware of the consequences of breaking traffic laws.

Drunk driving remained a key focus during the campaign, resulting in substantial penalties. The court imposed prosecution costs of Rs 18,000 each in two separate cases.

Meanwhile, Court JM 14 First levied steep fines of Rs 14,000 on Ratiram Gurjar (RJ26CA9648) and Rs 15,000 on Sudhir Sharma (MH43X4832) for similar offences.

The court also acted against public transport violators during inspections.

A bus bearing registration number RJ14PD7516 was seized for flouting traffic norms. While enforcing the rules strictly, authorities ensured passengers were not inconvenienced -- assisting them and arranging alternative transportation so their journey continued without disruption.

Officials said such measures are crucial to reducing road accidents and ensuring greater compliance with traffic laws, especially amid rising cases linked to speeding, drunk driving, and reckless handling of vehicles.

The drive will continue in the coming days, with authorities urging citizens to cooperate and prioritise road safety -- for their own well-being and for everyone using Jaipur's roads.

Experts underline that following road safety rules is essential to prevent accidents, protect lives, and ensure smooth, disciplined movement on the roads.

--IANS