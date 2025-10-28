Jaipur bus fire: Death toll rises to 3; CM Bhajanlal Sharma extends condolence (Ld)

Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Three people from Uttar Pradesh died and ten others were injured after a bus came into contact with a high-tension power line in the Manoharpur area of Shahpura, Jaipur district, on Tuesday.

According to preliminary reports, the bus was carrying labourers to a brick kiln in Todi village when it inadvertently touched the overhead high-tension wire.

The impact caused the bus to catch fire, and several gas cylinders stored inside exploded, worsening the blaze.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the passengers trapped inside.

Five critically injured victims were referred to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, while others are receiving treatment at the Shahpura Sub-District Hospital.

Governor Haribhau Bagde expressed deep sorrow over the accident, offering condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed for the strength for the families to bear their loss and for the swift recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma described the loss of lives in the Manoharpur bus accident as "extremely tragic".

He directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for all injured persons and prayed for peace for the departed souls and a speedy recovery to those hurt in the incident.

"The news of the loss of lives in the bus accident at Manoharpur, Jaipur, is deeply saddening. The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure that the injured receive proper and timely medical treatment. We pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their families in this difficult time, and wish a swift and complete recovery to those who are injured," he said on his X handle.

LoP Tika Ram Jully also expressed condolences over the incident and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the incident.

This tragedy follows a string of recent bus fire incidents across India this month.

On October 26, a bus tyre burst on the Agra Expressway in Lucknow, causing a fire. All 70 passengers managed to escape unharmed.

On October 24, in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, an AC bus caught fire after ramming into a bike, killing 20 people.

An AC sleeper bus caught fire on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur highway, killing 27 passengers on October 4.

On October 2, a bus travelling from Pichhore (Shivpuri) to Indore caught fire in Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh. All passengers were rescued safely.

