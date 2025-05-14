Jaipur: BJP to organise Tiranga Yatra tomorrow to honour Armed forces for Operation Sindoor

Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) A grand Tiranga Yatra will be organised on Thursday (May 15) in Jaipur to honor the bravery and valor of the Indian Armed Forces for the successful Operation Sindoor. The rally will be led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP state president Madan Rathore.

The Tiranga Yatra will begin at 10 a.m. from Albert Hall and conclude at Badi Chaupad, passing through New Gate, Bapu Bazaar, and Sanganeri Gate.

The Tiranga Yatra, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is part of a state-wide campaign expressing gratitude to the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their decisive response to terrorism and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

State Coordinator Bhupendra Saini said the rally has received overwhelming support from the public and aims to reflect the patriotic fervor across Rajasthan.

Rajasthan BJP's Jaipur Division Coordinator and former MLA Ramlal Sharma added that tributes will be paid to the soldiers safeguarding the nation.

The Yatra will see participation from BJP workers, students, NGOs, other organisations, and members of other political and social groups. Preparations for the rally were discussed in a high-level meeting at the BJP state office.

Prominent leaders present included Ankit Chechi, Tiranga Yatra State Coordinator, Ajaypal Singh, BJP State Vice President, Balmukundacharya, Hawamahal MLA, Ramlal Sharma, Former MLA & Jaipur Division Coordinator, Amit Goyal, Jaipur City President, Kusum Yadav, Mayor, Jaipur Heritage, Puneet Karnavat, Deputy Mayor, Jaipur Greater, Hameed Khan Mewati, Minority Front State President and several others from BJP’s various cells and wings.

BJP workers have been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure the smooth execution of the Yatra, which is expected to see massive public participation in a show of national pride.

