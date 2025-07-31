Jain archaeological sites included in list of 3,685 under ASI care: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Key Jain archaeological sites are among the 3,685 monuments and remains of national importance that are under the care and maintenance of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Rajya Saba was informed on Thursday.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written reply, said that the Government under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) has taken significant initiatives for the preservation of Jain heritage and scholarly research.

He said two of the major conservation projects have been sanctioned to the Centre for Jain Manuscriptology at Gujarat University and the Centre for Jain Studies at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore.

These projects aim to serve as national-level institutions for conservation, academic research, and promotion of Jainism as a rich religious, cultural, and philosophical tradition, said Shekhawat.

In addition, the government is organising a centenary celebration of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, a revered Jain spiritual leader and social reformer, he said.

He said the year-long celebration will feature cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual programmes across the country, aimed at honouring his life, legacy, and message of spiritual wisdom and social reform.

Shekhawat said the Gyan Bharatam Mission aims for digitisation of one crore manuscripts, including those of Jain heritage.

The Centre for Jain Manuscriptology at Gujarat University focusses on digitising ancient Jain manuscripts, while the Centre at DAVV, Indore, will offer academic programmes, host research, and promote interdisciplinary studies across fields such as philosophy, science, art and environment rooted in Jain literature.

The Minister said that the ASI conducts periodic inspections of protected monuments and areas to assess conservation status and requirements.

Conservation of the monuments is done as per need and after considering the availability of resources, following the National Conservation Policy in order to ensure authenticity and integrity of the monuments, he said.

--IANS

rch/rad