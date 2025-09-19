Jailed Assam civil service officer Nupur Borah suspended from service

Guwahati, Sep 19 (IANS) Nupur Borah, the tainted Assam Civil Service officer was suspended from service on Friday, following her arrest over the seizure of Rs 1.7 crore and ornaments from the officer's multiple residences in the state.

The departmental order mentioned that Borah has been in police custody for adopting various illegal means while being posted in Barpeta district.

Meanwhile, she was taken to Goroimari circle office in the Kamrup district on Friday where she was last posted during her arrest.

The sleuths of the Chief Minister's vigilance cell seized many documents from the office; however, the Investigating Officer did not reveal any details.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least Rs 23 lakh was seized from two bank lockers of the arrested Assam Civil Service officer Nupur Bora, officials said.

The bank lockers were in Barpeta district, and the officers of the Chief Minister Vigilance Cell went there on Friday.

Since her arrest two days ago, Borah has been probed by the investigating officers to unearth the money trail involved in the illegal transfer of land while she was posted in the Barpeta district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that stringent legal action would be pursued against Borah, who was taken into custody for allegedly amassing assets vastly disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Borah, posted as Circle Officer in Goroimari under Kamrup district at the time of her arrest, was found to possess wealth nearly 400 times higher than her official earnings.

The Chief Minister added that the scale of corruption was so alarming that suspension or dismissal alone would not be adequate punishment.

"She had amassed wealth 400 times more than her known sources of income. We believe mere suspension or dismissal is not enough. She must face penal consequences through due legal process," CM Sarma said while addressing a public programme in Baksa district.

Officials of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell carried out extensive searches at Borah's residences in Guwahati and Barpeta, recovering Rs 92.5 lakh in cash along with gold and diamond ornaments worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Vigilance Cell), Rosie Kalita, described the recovery as the largest cash seizure ever made by the cell.

Investigators also traced ownership of three flats in Guwahati linked to the officer, apart from other properties under scrutiny.

Several individuals suspected of facilitating the deals are currently being questioned.

CM Sarma said that Borah had come under the scanner around six months ago, after allegedly authorising an illegal land transfer while serving in Barpeta district.

Following the controversy, she was transferred to Goroimari in Kamrup, where surveillance against her continued.

The Chief Minister urged people to remain alert against corruption and report instances of bribery.

CM Sarma reiterated his government's commitment to fighting corruption, stressing that investigations against Borah and her associates would be pursued with complete transparency to uphold accountability within the administration.

--IANS

tdr/khz