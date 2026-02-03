Jailed Anant Singh takes oath as Mokama MLA in Bihar Assembly

Patna, Feb 3 (IANS) Newly-elected Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who was lodged in Beur jail in connection with a murder case, took the oath of office in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Read More

He was brought from the Beur Central Jail under tight security arrangements.

Anant Singh's oath-taking was made possible following permission granted by the Patna Civil Court.

According to the court's directive, he was transported to the Assembly in an ambulance under heavy security cover, and the entire process was conducted under strict surveillance.

After arriving at the Assembly, Anant Singh took the oath of office and later met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Following the oath ceremony, he greeted people present in the Assembly premises.

Before leaving Beur Jail, Anant Singh spoke briefly to the media, stating that he now wants to secure his release from jail.

Addressing the people of Mokama, he said that development work in the constituency is continuing and assured that once released, he would personally meet people and address their concerns.

"All the work of Mokama is going on. When I come out, I will meet everyone and complete all the remaining work," he said.

Anant Singh also confirmed that he has applied for bail and expressed confidence that he would be released soon.

Commenting on his electoral victory, he claimed that winning the election was not difficult for him.

According to officials, Anant Singh was escorted from Beur Jail to the Assembly under strict security as per court instructions, and was returned after the completion of the oath.

The development has drawn significant political attention, given Anant Singh's long-standing influence in Mokama politics and his ongoing legal battles.

Anant Singh is lodged in the Beur jail in connection with the alleged murder of Dularchand Yadav, which occurred during the campaign of the Bihar Assembly election 2025.

He contested the Assembly election from Mokama while staying in jail and secured the victory.

--IANS

ajk/svn