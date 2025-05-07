'Jai Hind', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans reverberate nationwide after 'Operation Sindoor' strikes terror in PoK camps

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) A powerful wave of patriotic pride swept across India after the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', a precision military strike carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The mission was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

As news of the operation spread, leaders and citizens alike took to social media to express their admiration and gratitude toward the armed forces. The phrase "Jai Hind" and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” resonated across platforms, capturing the collective emotion of a nation standing united behind its military.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted on X, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”, saluting the courage of the forces.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reposted the Indian Army’s statement with the caption, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also echoed the sentiment, writing, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai #OperationSindoor.”

The operation was closely monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the senior military leadership.

Sources confirmed that the Prime Minister was in constant touch with top commanders as the mission unfolded overnight.

The Indian Army confirmed that all nine targets, terror camps, logistics hubs, and launch pads linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, were struck with surgical precision.

Officials stressed that no civilian areas or Pakistani military infrastructure were harmed.

“Our actions have been focussed and precise,” said an Indian Army spokesperson. “We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India were being planned and executed.”

'Operation Sindoor' marks one of the most significant cross-border actions taken by India since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

--IANS

rs/rad