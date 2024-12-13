Jagdeep Dhankar Addresses Media Campaigns: 'Not Against Me, But the Category I Belong To

New Delhi: Expressing his pain over the orchestrated Campaign in the media, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that the campaigns being made day in and day out were not against him but against the category he belonged to.

"Day in and day out there is only a campaign against the Chairman.....it's a campaign not against me, it's a campaign against category to which I belong," Dhankar said.

Further, he said that the opposition was entitled to bring the opposition against him but they were deviating from their constitutional provisions.

"I am personally pained for a reason that the main opposition party has put is as a blitz as a campaign against the Chairman. They are entitled to bring a motion against me. This is their constitutional right but they are deviating from the constitutional provisions.....I have gone through everything that is projected through the public domain. Why cannot we follow the Constitution? You gave a notice that we received, you asked a question in your press conference what has happened to the notice? Giving an impression that the Chairman is sitting on notice..... You bring a proposal, it is your right, it is your right to discuss the proposal, but what did you do, you flouted the Constitution. Who stopped your proposal? A statement is issued from your place that what happened on our proposal? read the law, your proposal has come, it will come after 14 days. You have started a campaign.", he remarked.

Dhankar further said that as a farmer's son, he would lay his life for the nation and would not show any weakness.

"This is your work 24 hours a day and accepts that I am a farmer's son, I will not show weakness, I will die for the country.... You people will not think, there is only one work for 24 hours, why is the farmer's son sitting here? I am seeing with my eyes and feeling pain..."

The Rajya Sabha Chairman appealed to the Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the House to see him in his chamber and added that he would try his best to bring an end to the current happenings in the House.

"I appeal to Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the House to spare time and see me in my chamber at noon to be. I will try my utmost to bring an end to this lockdown. The proceedings taking place in the house are unfortunate. We are not earning any good name from anyone. I appeal to you Leader of the Opposition Kharge.. in the name of the constitution for a change come with an open mind, have dialogue with me in my chamber....We will work together, we'll try to break the lockdown. We will try to live up to the highest standards which this August House is expected to show to the entire country...I am making the same request to the Leader of the House today. I'll discuss this with two of you, I'll try to navigate things so that we are able to work as members of this August House. I would expect Respected Kharge to respond, let us meet in my chamber and find a way out. We'll navigate ahead of it," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Dhankar said that running the house was important for the nation and the society.

"Running the House is important for the nation, important for the country, important for the society", he added.

This comes after the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until December 16 after a war of words erupted between Dhankar and Leader of Opposition Malikarjun Kharge amid a row over a no-confidence motion against the Chairman. (ANI)