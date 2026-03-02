Jagan urges immediate steps to evacuate those stranded in Gulf

Amaravati, March 2 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the state government to take immediate and coordinated measures to evacuate Non-Resident Andhras stranded in Gulf countries, amid the prevailing war-like situation in the Middle East.

Y.S. Jagan Reddy stated that thousands of people from Andhra Pradesh are employed across Gulf nations and are currently facing uncertainty and security risks due to escalating tensions.

With flight services being cancelled and restrictions imposed at several international airports, many individuals have been left stranded, resulting in significant distress and hardship, he said in a statement.

The YSRCP leader emphasised the need for the state government to work in coordination with the Central government and arrange special evacuation measures to ensure their safe return. He also highlighted the importance of close coordination with Indian embassies in Gulf countries to safeguard the welfare of expatriate Andhras.

He further suggested establishing a dedicated control room in the state and issuing helpline numbers to provide regular updates to families regarding the safety and movement of their relatives abroad.

Stating that the protection and safe return of expatriate Andhras is the responsibility of the state government, Jagan Reddy said that in times of crisis, governance must rise above political considerations and act with urgency and responsibility.

State NRI Relations and Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas has said that the state government is taking steps to safely bring back Telugus stranded in the Gulf countries.

He said on Monday that in the wake of passengers facing difficulties at some airports due to the current war atmosphere, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and he as the minister concerned were monitoring the situation from time to time.

He stated that in order to provide necessary assistance to Non-Resident Andhraites in distress, the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu society (APNRT) has alerted APNRT coordinators in Gulf countries and with the cooperation of local Telugu families, has taken steps to provide temporary accommodation, security and required support.

The minister said that the APNRT officials are monitoring the situation and are in contact with the coordinators.

