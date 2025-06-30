Jabalpur airport resumes operations; bomb threat was hoax

Jabalpur, June 30 (IANS) After a hoax bomb threat was sent via email to the Jabalpur Airport last week, operations at the airport have resumed now, authorities said on Monday.

The threat triggered a full-scale emergency response, leading to the evacuation of the terminal and a three-hour-long security sweep.

The email, received by an airport official, claimed that powerful explosives had been planted in bags around the premises and warned of mass casualties if the buildings were not evacuated immediately.

The message was signed by groups identifying themselves as "Road Kill" and "Kyon".

Airport authorities promptly activated emergency protocols.

Speaking to IANS, the Khamaria police station in-charge Sarojini Chouksey said the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), along with a police team from the station, fire brigade units, and ambulances, were deployed to the site.

The terminal was cleared of passengers and staff while the BDDS team conducted a comprehensive search of the airport complex.

No explosives or suspicious materials were found during the operation.

An FIR has been registered against unknown individuals.

The officer added that all standard security procedures were followed and that the threat was ultimately described a hoax.

"The airport has resumed operations," she confirmed.

This incident was not isolated.

Similar threatening emails were reportedly sent to at least 40 airports across India, including those in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Guwahati, and Indore.

Last month, a similar message was received at the Ordnance Factory in Itarsi and two private schools in Bhopal.

The coordinated nature of these threats has raised concerns among aviation security agencies and prompted a nationwide alert, according to police sources.

Investigations are underway with the assistance of cybercrime units to trace the origin of the emails and determine whether they are linked to any organised group or individual mischief-makers.

While no explosives were found at any of the targeted airports, the threats caused significant delays and heightened anxiety among travellers.

Security experts have emphasised the need for robust cyber monitoring systems and rapid response protocols to manage such threats effectively without inciting panic.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

