J-K: Doda Police file chargesheets against 7 accused in UAPA cases

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 14 (ANI): Intensifying its efforts to curb militancy Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed chargesheets against seven accused persons in Doda district in two separate cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The chargesheets were presented on Friday before the NIA Court in Doda for judicial determination, said the police.

Giving details SSP Doda, Sandeep Mehta said that all these accused persons have covertly or overtly supported the militant groups in the Doda district by providing them food and other logistics.

The first case, registered at Gandoh Police Station, involves three accused namely Safder Ali, Mubashar Hussain and Sajad Ahmad, all residents of Tanta, Tehsil Kahara. They have been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 307, 120-B, 121, 122, and 326, as well as Sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act and several provisions of the UAPA. The case has been investigated by SP(PC), Doda

In the second case, registered at Police Station Bhaderwah, the chargesheet names four individuals. The accused include residents of the Doda district with the main accused Muhammad Rafi of Trown and Muhammad Amin Bhat alias Khubaib of Phagsoo, who is currently residing in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir .

The charges were framed under sections 122, 382, 409,166 of IPC, 13, 18, 18-B, 23, 38, 39 of UAPA, and 7, 25 of Indian Arms Act. Specific individuals are also charged under Sections 409 and 166 of the IPC and the case was investigated by SDPO Bhaderwah, said the police.

The police reiterated their commitment to addressing both active militancy and the networks of support that sustain such activities. This action forms part of a broader strategy to dismantle the logistical and financial systems enabling terrorism in the region.

SSP Doda has reaffirmed the resolve of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to maintain peace and security by taking decisive action against those involved in unlawful activities and ensuring that perpetrators face justice.

The Police are keeping a keen eye on the activities of all those who are either garnering support for the anti-national elements or providing them logistic support for sustaining in this hilly district and further efforts are underway to identify and book other individuals linked to militancy, said the police. (ANI)

