IUML seeks 5 seats in DMK alliance; open to negotiation, says Kader Mohideen

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) The seat-sharing talks within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) gathered momentum on Sunday as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) formally sought five Assembly constituencies ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Read More

Speaking to reporters after a round of discussions at ‘Anna Arivalayam', the DMK headquarters, IUML leader Kader Mohideen said the party had requested five seats from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and insisted that at least four constituencies be allotted to it.

“We have asked for five seats and stressed that a minimum of four should be given to us,” he said.

The DMK, which has begun structured negotiations with its alliance partners, had earlier constituted a seven-member committee to oversee seat-sharing discussions.

The panel is headed by senior leader and MP T.R. Baalu and includes Minister K.N. Nehru, MPs Tiruchi Siva and A. Raja, organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, and Ministers E.V. Velu and M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

The IUML delegation, led by Kader Mohideen, was the first to hold formal talks with the DMK leadership.

According to Mohideen, T.R. Baalu indicated during the discussions that the total number of seats allocated to alliance partners this time may be lower than in the previous election.

Mohideen also revealed that the IUML had requested reconsideration of seat distribution in three constituencies, suggesting a reduction of one seat in certain segments as part of ongoing negotiations.

He further stated that the party was keen on ensuring adequate representation in local body elections across the state.

Despite pressing its demands, the IUML signalled flexibility and reaffirmed its commitment to the alliance.

“Whether it is five seats, three seats or even two seats, it is not an issue. Whatever number of seats we are allotted, we will continue in the DMK alliance,” Mohideen said, making it clear that the party values its partnership within the Secular Progressive Alliance.

With the Assembly elections drawing closer, the DMK is expected to continue consultations with other allies in the coming days to finalise the seat-sharing formula.

--IANS

aal/dpb