It's not manifesto, but a bundle of lies: BJP on Mahagathbandhan's poll promises

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Mahagathbandhan's election manifesto has come under the sharp attack of BJP, as the latter termed it “not a manifesto, but a bundle of lies.” BJP leaders accused the Opposition-led alliance of misleading the people of Bihar with hollow promises and said that this shows their intention to return to “jungle raj.”

Speaking to IANS, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Promises are being made, but the intention is of jungle raj. The people of Bihar still remember the pain and wounds caused by the previous era of jungle raj. Everyone knows these promises are a hoax. If they think they can gain votes through such false assurances, they are mistaken. The Mahagathbandhan has already collapsed. No matter how many manifestos they release, every time it will only shock them.”

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal also dismissed the Mahagathbandhan’s promises, saying, “They will never come to power. How can someone promise government jobs for every household? Tejashwi Yadav committed a big fraud against the people of Bihar. This manifesto is not for the people — it’s the Mahagathbandhan’s personal agenda. The people will not fall for such deceit.”

Union Minister B.L. Verma echoed similar sentiments, saying, “It’s not a Mahagathbandhan anymore — Tejashwi Yadav is all in all. This so-called manifesto is a bundle of lies meant to fool the people of Bihar. But the people are wise and fully aware of their intentions.”

All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba also weighed in and said, “Whether it’s the national election or Bihar’s, women are now bringing their issues to the forefront. We are fighting this election seriously, focusing on women’s concerns — inflation, unemployment, safety, permanent housing, and other pressing issues.”

On Tuesday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. The highlight of the manifesto is 'Bihar Ka Tejaswi Pran' (Tejashwi's pledge for Bihar) as it seeks to tell electors that the young and dynamic RJD leader will be the driving force of the Grand Alliance, even if it forms the next government in the poll-bound state.

Tejashwi, the CM face of the Grand Alliance, has already taken centre-stage in the elections with tall promises of government jobs to every family and financial aid under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' for crores of women in the state.

The manifesto was released at a joint press conference in Patna. Besides Tejashwi Yadav, VIP's Mukesh Sahni, Dipankar Bhattacharya from CPI(ML), Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Akhilesh Prasad Singh were present on the stage during the manifesto launch.

At the manifesto launch, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We want to form a government, but its purpose would be to build Bihar. It's a matter of joy that we are all presenting this pledge together. This is our pledge. We will sacrifice our lives to fulfil every pledge. We want to make Bihar developed."

--IANS

jk/mr