Italian Envoy meets Gujarat CM; energy & technology discussed

Gandhinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) Italian Ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

The discussions centred on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as manufacturing, sports industries, food processing, waste-to-energy, space, science and technology, connectivity, and smart mobility.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel welcomed Ambassador Bartoli on his maiden visit to Gujarat and highlighted the state’s role as a policy-driven manufacturing hub contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ (Developed India @2047).

He said Gujarat has charted its roadmap for ‘Viksit Gujarat @2047’ with the guiding philosophy of ‘Living Well – Earning Well’, aimed at achieving new milestones in social, economic, and industrial development.

Ambassador Bartoli noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India–Italy bilateral relations have reached new heights.

He recalled that during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Italy, both nations agreed to deepen collaboration in defence, science and technology, space, clean energy, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

He added that India and Italy have drawn up a 10-point Joint Strategic Action Plan to strengthen cooperation across key priority sectors.

During the meeting, both sides explored avenues for Italy–Gujarat partnerships in mutually aligned areas such as manufacturing, clean technology, innovation, mobility, education, and cultural exchange.

Ambassador Bartoli also invited a high-level delegation from Gujarat to visit Italy to further enhance bilateral engagement and explore opportunities for joint initiatives.

Chief Minister Patel affirmed Gujarat’s commitment to advancing the shared goals of sustainable growth, innovation, and global cooperation.

India and Italy share a long-standing relationship rooted in strong cultural ties, economic cooperation, and shared democratic values.

In recent years, the partnership has gained new momentum under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian leaders, expanding beyond traditional trade into strategic areas such as defence, clean energy, space, science and technology, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

Both nations have signed a 10-point Joint Strategic Action Plan to deepen collaboration across key sectors, reflecting a mutual commitment to advancing global peace, green growth, and technological innovation.

--IANS

janvi/dan