IT Dept sets up control room to curb money power ahead of TN, Puducherry polls

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) In a significant step to curb the influence of unaccounted money in the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry, the Directorate of Income-Tax (Investigation) has established a dedicated 24x7 control room to monitor election-related expenditure.

The move follows a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has intensified surveillance measures to ensure free and fair polls.

According to an official release, the Directorate will play a proactive role in identifying and seizing unaccounted funds allegedly intended for electioneering activities and influencing voters.

“The role of the Investigation Directorate is to assist in the conduct of free and fair elections by controlling the flow and use of unaccounted funds in the electoral process,” the release stated.

It added that special teams would act swiftly on credible information regarding the storage, possession or movement of large quantities of cash, jewellery, valuables or the distribution of freebies aimed at swaying voters.

To facilitate public participation in this monitoring exercise, the Director-General of Income-Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has operationalised a round-the-clock control room equipped with multiple complaint channels.

People can share information through the following modes: Toll-Free Number: 1800-425-666Fax: 044-2827191, Email: tn.electioncomplaints2026@incometax.gov.in, WhatsApp: 94453 94453

Officials have urged citizens to promptly report any suspicious movement or hoarding of unaccounted cash, gold, luxury goods or other inducements suspected to be linked to election campaigns.

Importantly, the department has assured strict confidentiality for whistleblowers.

“The identity of persons providing information will be kept confidential,” the statement emphasised, encouraging more people to come forward without fear of disclosure.

The setting up of the control room is part of a broader multi-agency effort coordinated by the Election Commission to prevent the misuse of financial resources during the election period.

With enforcement agencies on heightened alert, authorities hope to significantly reduce the role of money power and ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without undue influence.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to witness intense political competition, making expenditure monitoring a key focus area for the poll authorities.

--IANS

aal/dan