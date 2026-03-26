ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to interact with students in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, March 26 (IANS) Thiruvananthapuram is set to host a landmark scientific engagement as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS), arrives in the city on March 28.

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He will be in Kerala as a guest of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and is scheduled to interact with selected students at Lok Bhavan.

The highlight of the visit will be an address on the theme, 'India Advancing in Space, India Gaining Strength: A Youth Pathway to a Developed Nation.'

The event, slated for 4 PM, will see participation from 500 selected students, offering a rare opportunity for young minds to engage directly with one of India’s foremost space pioneers.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Shukla is a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force and an astronaut with the Indian Space Research Organisation. Commissioned into the Air Force, he has flown a range of fighter aircraft and later served as a test pilot, building an extensive aviation profile before transitioning into the country’s human spaceflight programme.

He was among the four astronauts shortlisted in 2019 for India’s ambitious human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

In July 2025, Shukla etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station as part of Axiom Mission 4.

He is also the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma, who made the historic journey in 1984.

In recognition of his distinguished service, Shukla was awarded the Ashoka Chakra in 2026, India’s highest peacetime military honour.

His visit is expected to inspire students and reinforce the growing momentum of India’s space ambitions, while underscoring the role of youth in shaping the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Ever since Arlekar took over he has ensured that the Lok Bhavan is a centre of activity as he holds regular meetings with a cross-section of people and through his pleasing personality he has walked into the hearts of many by inviting them to his office.

--IANS

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