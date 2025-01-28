Israel's Tourism Minister Haim Katz Invites Indians to Explore Dead Sea, Haifa, and Jerusalem

Mumbai: Israel's Tourism Minister Haim Katz, during his visit to Mumbai, unveiled a plaque commemorating the history of the Magen Hassidim Synagogue and underlined the importance of strengthening tourism ties between Israel and India.

Katz invited Indians to explore Israel's diverse landscapes and iconic destinations like the Dead Sea, Haifa, and Jerusalem. Speaking to reporters, he said,"Tourism is very important. We hope that Indians come to Israel. They will get good food, good landscapes, the Dead Sea, Haifa, Jerusalem. It is a small but amazing country. We want to see a lot of tourists from India in Israel."

Meanwhile, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani said that the upcoming direct flight between Mumbai and Tel Aviv, set to launch in early March, will play a pivotal role in boosting tourism and business exchanges between the two nations.

"When the tourism minister comes to India, it means it is almost the end of the war. We would like to see more Indian tourists and businessmen coming to Israel. A direct flight between Mumbai and Tel Aviv will start in early March. This is extremely important for business and tourism," Shoshani told reporters.

A day earlier, Shoshani highlighted the significance of Holocaust Remembrance Day during a ceremony at a synagogue in Mumbai and noted that Jews have lived in India for over 2,000 years without fear of discrimination.

The Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed to pay respects to the nearly 6 million Jews killed in Europe during and after the Second World War.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "It's a very important day in Israel as it is a memorial of the holocaust. 6 million Jews, mainly in Europe were murdered by the Nazis in gas chambers, or by shooting."

Shoshani also stated the strong bond between Jewish and Indian people and stated, "Jews have lived in India for more than 2,000 years without any fear of persecution or discrimination."

"It's the first time for a Governor to visit here at this beautiful synagogue. It symbolises the bond between Jewish people and Indian people," he said. (ANI)