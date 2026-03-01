Israel-US attack on Iran: Karnataka Deputy CM condemns strikes on school

Bengaluru, March 1 (IANS) Amid tensions over US-Israel strikes on Iran and the retaliatory actions, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar condemned attack on a school in which several children were killed.

Talking to mediapersons, Shivakumar said, "The war currently taking place between the United States, Israel and Iran is not right. Children have died in airstrikes. Why should a school of innocent children who have done nothing be attacked? This is condemnable. Indian citizens stranded in Gulf countries including Dubai must be protected."

When asked about the safety of Kannadigas in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and other places, he said, "I will appeal to the Central government to protect Indian citizens including those from Karnataka and Kerala. We will exert whatever pressure is necessary to ensure the safety of citizens. We will work to instill confidence among Indians and Kannadigas. I condemn the loss of human lives anywhere in the world."

He said that families of MLAs A.C. Srinivas and Bharat Reddy, and MLC Bhoje Gowda are stranded in Dubai, along with many other citizens.

"All of them must be protected. Many South Indians are in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. There are also many Indian educational institutions there," he said.

He added that Kannada organisations there must work to instill confidence among people. "We are receiving many calls from acquaintances. Those who have business relations with us and others we know are worried. They have said airstrikes and missiles are visible in Saudi Arabia. I have told them not to panic," he said.

When asked if there was information about anyone from Bengaluru being stranded, he said, "For this reason, we and the Chief Minister have issued instructions to the Commissioner."

When asked about opening a helpline, he said, "The state government and central government cannot open separate helplines. It must be done by the Ministry of External Affairs. Our role is to provide reassurance and confidence. There must be peace in the world. It is our prayer that no lives should be lost. Victory to humanity. As Gangadhara Ajjayya has said, world peace can come only through humanity."

"The United States must stop the war. This war will also create problems for India. Our government is also working to instill confidence among our people. Let all of us appeal for peace," he said.

He said, "This is not about Kannadigas or people of any particular state. We are all Indians. Much of Saudi Arabia's functioning depends on Indians. South Indians, in particular, are working there as professionals. In places like Mangaluru and Kerala, at least one member of many families lives in Saudi Arabia. They are contributing to the country’s growth while sustaining their own families."

He said that in a single bomb attack, 70 small school children were killed and lakhs of people are living in fear.

"Earlier, two major routes to travel across the world were through Saudi Arabia and Singapore, but now travel to more than half the world has become difficult. Warnings had already been issued not to travel two to three days ago," he said.

