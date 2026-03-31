Islamic scholars & clerics slam NC legislator in J&K for remarks on proposal to ban liquor

Srinagar, March 31 (IANS) An organisation of Islamic scholars and clerics, on Tuesday, criticised a legislator of the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir for his statement on a proposal to ban the sale of liquor in the Union Territory (UT).

Read More

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Spokesperson, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, lashed out at the reckless statement by the National Conference MLA and Justice (Retired), Hasnain Masoodi to reporters outside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, wherein he justified the sale of liquor in the UT for its revenue benefits.

The Spokesperson said that such remarks are deeply unfortunate when there are clear Islamic prohibition on intoxicants, and it is fundamentally at odds with the values and beliefs of Islam.

It also ignores the grave social consequences that liquor consumption has in general on families and society, including domestic distress, financial hardship, and moral degradation.

The Spokesperson also added that such justification coming from a political party that claims to upholding the ethos, culture, and identity of Kashmir, is both disappointing and disturbing.

The MMU stressed that economic considerations cannot be placed above moral, social, and human well-being, and that justifying liquor on revenue grounds reflects a troubling approach to governance.

Calling it a well known menace that steadily erodes the moral and social fabric of society, the MMU asked the National Conference to come clean on the matter and immediately take concrete steps towards a complete ban on liquor in Jammu and Kashmir and strict punishment to those involved in its smuggling in the larger interest of society and future of the UT.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is likely to take up for debate the bill of a private member seeking ban on sale and purchase of liquor in the UT.

Sale and purchase of liquor has been legal in Jammu and Kashmir since the British rule in the country.

--IANS

sq/khz