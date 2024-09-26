ISKCON calls vandalism of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan temple in California 'unfortunate', seeks justice

Kolkata: Calling the vandalism of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Sacramento, California, 'unfortunate', Radharaman Das, Vice President, Kolkata International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), hoped that strict action is taken against the accused.

Radharaman Das expressed deep concern over the increasing attacks on Hindu temples worldwide, including in countries like the United States, where religious freedom is a fundamental right.

"Not only in America, there have been attacks on the Hindu places of worship throughout the world. The attack on the Swaminarayan temple is unfortunate. In a country like America, which professes that they give everyone the right to practice their religion, we can see that such incidents are happening there also," Das told ANI.

"We all can see the condition in Bangladesh and how there have been demands to ban Durga Puja...All those who follow Hindu Dharma are worried. We hope that strict action is taken against those who attacked the Swaminarayan temple in California," he added.

The Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata further expressed deep concern over the Tirupati Prasadam Row, alleging that the incident happened due to the involvement of other religion's people in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

"This is a matter of concern in all the temples that are under the control of the government. We know that Tirupati is one of the richest temples... But we know that the TTD , which manages this temple, has people of other religions. It is very unfortunate that people of other religions are running this Hindu temple. We see that whatever incident has happened it is the result of that," he said.

Das also accused that the Tirupati Prasadam Row is a conspiracy against Sanatam Dharma.

"When we investigated, we found out that earlier Nandani ghee was used, but they used to sell it for Rs 900. But TTD did not like it...So they gave ghee worth Rs 300-Rs 330 per litre to an organisation. Even we make ghee at ISKCON, and we know that for making 1 litre of ghee, 20-22 litre of milk are required...This is a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma," he said.

This comes after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.

Meanwhile, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento was vandalised on the night of September 25, just days after a similar incident at the BAPS Mandir in New York. Graffiti with anti-Hindu messages such as "Hindus go back" alarmed the local Hindu community. In response, the community vowed to stand united against hate. The BAPS Public Affairs team stated on X (formerly Twitter), "We stand united against hate with prayers for peace."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed the vandalism and noted that vandals had also cut water lines at the property. Ami Bera, U.S. Representative for California's 6th District, condemned the act, stating, "There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in Sacramento County." The Hindu American Foundation thanked Bera for addressing the hate crime, calling it "an anti-Hindu hate crime."

—ANI