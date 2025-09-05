Ishwariya becomes Gujarat’s first village to provide LPG pipeline to every household

Amreli, Sep 5 (IANS) Ishwariya village in Amreli district has become the first village in Gujarat to provide LPG pipeline connections to every household, ending decades of dependence on gas cylinders. Home to around 2,000 people and nearly 400 families, Ishwariya now enjoys uninterrupted, 24-hour cooking gas supply through pipelines.

For housewives in the village, this means no more trips to Amreli city — 8 km away — to refill cylinders or the stress of running out of gas mid-cooking.

“Earlier, when the gas finished, we had to struggle to find a new cylinder in the village or city. Now, with pipeline gas, that problem has ended. It’s cheaper too,” said Shilpaben Vamja, a resident.

The initiative is credited to Rajkot MP and former Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, who hails from Ishwariya. The village, which already had basic amenities like roads, drinking water, and sewer lines, has now added a key modern facility that blends convenience with environmental benefits.

The village sarpanch pointed out that apart from saving time and effort, the switch to piped gas has brought financial relief, as the cost is lower than that of cylinders.

Women say the change allows them to cook without worry and provide better meals for their families.

Located just 8 km from the district headquarters, Ishwariya has become Gujarat’s first 100 per cent Smart Village, standing out for its unity, modern infrastructure, and strong community spirit.

With paved roads, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, LED streetlights, restored stepwells, Wi-Fi access, a community hall, and public parks, the village offers urban-level facilities in a rural setting.

Every household is connected to an LPG pipeline, freeing families from the hassle of getting cylinders, while a successful watershed project and water harvesting system ensure reliable drinking water. With its blend of tradition, technology, and sustainability, Ishwariya has emerged as a model of rural empowerment and an inspiration for villages across Gujarat.

Gujarat has emerged as the frontrunner in India for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure, rapidly expanding access across households, industries, and cities. As of April 2025, the state boasts approximately 3.6 million domestic PNG connections, representing 39.7 per cent of its non-Ujjwala LPG consumers, a share that far outpaces other states.

Between August 2023 and February 2024 alone, Gujarat added nearly 175,000 new PNG connections, reflecting a 5.6 per cent growth in a span of just seven months. The state's gas pipeline network is among India’s most extensive, with over 3,370 km of main lines, accounting for roughly 20 per cent of the country’s total gas pipeline length.

Gujarat also leads in city gas distribution, with close to 84 per cent of its territory and over 87 per cent of its population already covered — with plans to achieve 100 per cent coverage soon.

--IANS

janvi/rad