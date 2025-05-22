Is NCP ‘gang of goons’ & Ajit Pawar its ‘ringleader’: Maha Congress

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday lashed out at NCP, terming the party as a “gang of goons” and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar its ringleader.

“During the BJP alliance rule, crime has reached a new high in the state. The accused in most of the criminal incidents are related to the ruling party, and it is repeatedly seen that they have the protection of the government. In the past few days, people associated with the Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar faction have been involved in various criminal acts that have taken place in the state, which is a very serious issue. Is the Nationalist Congress Party a gang of goons and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar its ringleaders ?” asked Sapkal.

Sapkal said that the accused in the Beed Massajog incident, the accused in the Pune's Porshe Car Drunk and Drive case, the Koyta gang, Shantanu Kukde, who sexually abused young women under the guise of a shelter home, his colleague Deepak Mankar and Rajendra Hagavane, who tortured his daughter- in-law Vaishnavi for dowry are all related to the NCP.

“All of these accused individuals are connected to the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP,” he claimed.

“Why are these criminals always from Ajit Dada’s party? Has the ruling alliance taken them under its wing, emboldening them to commit such heinous crimes?” he asked.

He further criticised the State Women’s Commission, calling it insensitive and inactive.

“Had the commission acted promptly, an innocent life could have been saved. Unfortunately, the Chairperson seems more interested in political grandstanding than women’s safety. We strongly condemn this behaviour,” he said.

Sapkal further alleged that the MahaYuti government in the state is standing on the foundation of corruption, and looting is rampant among ministers and MLAs.

“During a tour of Dhule, around Rs 2 crore in cash was found in the room of the PA of the Budget Committee Chairman and MLA Arjun Khotkar. This is clear evidence of government-sponsored plunder. It is rumoured that this money was extorted from local contractors. If an MLA’s PA possesses this much cash, one can only imagine how much the MLA himself might be hoarding,” he said.

“If Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis does not support corruption, he should file a case against Khotkar and his PA and arrest them immediately, said Sapkal.

According to Sapkal, the unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc across the state, damaging crops and orchards on thousands of acres. Onion farmers, in particular, have suffered huge losses. Yet, the government has neither provided aid nor even conducted basic damage surveys (panchnamas).

“With the kharif season approaching, the market is flooded with fake seeds and fertilisers. Retailers are exploiting and cheating farmers by linking the sale of seeds and fertilisers,” he said and demanded the government take strict action against such vendors immediately.

--IANS

sj/dan