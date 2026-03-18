Is gas shortage limited to Rajasthan; did this state create crisis: CM Sharma criticises Cong

Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the gas shortage issue, questioning whether the problem was being unfairly politicised.

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“I find it surprising that when Congress members raise this issue, they reduce it to mere politics. Is the gas crisis limited to Rajasthan? Did Rajasthan create this problem? Or is it a nationwide issue?” the Chief Minister asked.

He asserted that the state government acted swiftly to prevent inconvenience to citizens. “We will not allow any citizen to face hardship. On the very day the issue arose, we convened a meeting and issued clear directions to ensure there would be no gas-related difficulties in Rajasthan,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the Centre, Sharma said the situation was under control.

“Earlier, we maintained stock for five days; now it has been increased to eight days, and it will be further augmented in the coming days.”

Taking a direct swipe at the Opposition, he alleged that Congress leaders were damaging the country’s image. “Whether in India or abroad, Congress members seem intent on tarnishing the nation’s reputation. They feel agitated when I speak the truth. They should recognise the people’s suffering and the work being done for their welfare,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the ‘Udyami Samvad’ programme at the Rajasthan International Centre.

Criticising the earlier regime, he said there was no clear policy framework. “Youth were misled, entrepreneurs faced hurdles, and central funds meant for schemes were lost to corruption. Internal conflicts further weakened governance,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to providing uninterrupted electricity. “Electricity and water are essential for development. We aim to ensure 24-hour power supply to farmers and industries by 2027,” he said.

He added that financial assistance was distributed to young entrepreneurs under various schemes, including the Chief Minister’s Youth Self-Employment Scheme. In a veiled jibe at the Opposition, CM Sharma remarked, “Policies require hard work and dedication. Work does not get done by staying in hotels.”

He also claimed strict action against wrongdoing: “We have registered cases and sent around 450 offenders to jail for crimes affecting the youth.”

He further revealed that an MoU has been signed with Japanese investors to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Rajasthan.

Addressing entrepreneurs, Sharma said, “You are not only growing your businesses but also strengthening Rajasthan’s economy.”

Referring to Rajasthan Day, he noted that the state was formed on March 30, 1949, through the integration of princely states, and is now celebrated on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada.

--IANS

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