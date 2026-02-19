Irrigation transforming Assam’s rural economy: CM Sarma​

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Highlighting the Assam government’s focus on agricultural infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said irrigation has become a key driver of transformation in the state’s rural economy over the last five years.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said irrigation, long considered the lifeline of Assam’s agriculture, has seen unprecedented progress under the current government.

He said 772 minor irrigation schemes have been delivered across the state, strengthening irrigation coverage over more than 60,000 hectares of farmland.

“Fields that once depended solely on the monsoon are now powered by certainty. Assam’s farms are growing with confidence like never before,” Sarma said in his post. ​

According to official sources, the irrigation push has reduced farmers’ dependence on erratic rainfall, enabling them to plan multiple cropping cycles and improve productivity.

The government has focused on completing long-pending projects and adopting solutions such as solar-powered irrigation systems to ensure sustainability.

One major achievement highlighted by the Chief Minister is the completion of the Dhansiri irrigation project, which has brought an assured water supply to agricultural land in 175 villages.

The project is expected to benefit thousands of farmers by improving crop yield and supporting allied agricultural activities.

Officials said the irrigation initiatives have generated rural employment and strengthened water management practices, contributing to long-term agricultural resilience. The focus has been on accountability, timely execution, and impact-driven outcomes, aligning with the government’s broader vision of inclusive rural development.

The irrigation expansion is a crucial part of the state government’s strategy to boost farmers’ income, promote self-reliance in food production, and enhance Assam’s agrarian economy.

Experts believe that improved irrigation coverage will help farmers mitigate the effects of climate variability and shifting rainfall patterns. ​

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government remains committed to building robust agricultural infrastructure and ensuring that the benefits of development reach the grassroots. ​

He said stronger irrigation systems would continue to play a central role in Assam’s journey towards sustainable and resilient growth. ​

The irrigation drive has been positioned as one of the key pillars of the government’s development agenda, reinforcing the slogan of “Stronger Irrigation for Assam” as the state prepares for future agricultural challenges.

