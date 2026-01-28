'Irreparable loss to Maharashtra's political landscape': Rajasthan leaders condole demise of Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Jaipur, Jan 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was among the victims of a fatal plane crash in Pune district earlier on Wednesday.

Read More

In his statement, Chief Minister Sharma described the news of Ajit Pawar's death as "deeply saddening and shocking".

He remembered Ajit Pawar as an efficient administrator, visionary leader and dedicated public servant who devoted his life to the progress and welfare of Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Sharma noted that Ajit Pawar's sudden demise in the plane crash -- which also claimed the lives of other passengers aboard the aircraft -- is an irreparable loss to Maharashtra's political landscape.

He offered prayers for the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to endure this immense grief.

Former Chief Minister Gehlot also conveyed his condolences on the untimely death of Ajit Pawar, expressing profound shock at the tragic incident.

Gehlot highlighted Pawar's extensive political experience and his deep understanding of grassroots issues, saying that his absence will be felt not just in state politics, but across the national public life as well.

He extended his deepest sympathies to Ajit Pawar's family, especially to senior leader Sharad Pawar and other close relatives, and prayed for peace to the soul of the departed leader.

Ajit Pawar's death has triggered a wave of grief across the country, with leaders from various political parties and regions expressing their sorrow and paying tribute to his contributions.

Maharashtra has also announced a period of state mourning following the accident, during which flags will fly at half-mast.

The tragic plane crash occurred as Ajit Pawar was travelling for public engagements related to forthcoming local elections; authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

--IANS

arc/khz