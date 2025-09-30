'Irreparable loss to BJP': Leaders condole Vijay Kumar Malhotra's demise

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) BJP leaders on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of the party's veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away early in the morning at AIIMS Delhi and remembered his contributions in strengthening the party in the national capital.

Malhotra, born in December 1931 in Lahore, passed away at the age of 93. His mortal remains will be brought to the Delhi BJP office to pay last respects.

Malhotra served as a five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi. He served as President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh (1972-75) and twice as President of the BJP Delhi Pradesh (1977-80, 1980-84).

In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Malhotra was the only BJP candidate to win his seat in Delhi.

The party further mentioned that Malhotra's work in Delhi over the last 45 years made him "one of the most senior BJP figures in the capital".

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted, "I am deeply grieved by the passing of BJP's senior leader Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji, who played a pivotal role in shaping and expanding the organisation from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the Janata Party and the BJP."

"Whether as the President of Delhi BJP, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, or as a people's representative, Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji served the country and the people of Delhi in every role. In every meeting with him, I gained insights into many intricate aspects related to the organisation," Shah added.

He said that the entire BJP stands with his family members in this hour of grief, adding, "May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Union Health Minister and BJP national president J.P. Nadda said that Malhotra's passing away is an "irreparable loss to the BJP family".

"Malhotra ji, who was always characterised by simplicity, integrity, and unwavering loyalty to the organisation, not only contributed to the expansion of the organisation in Delhi but also tirelessly shaped countless workers and remained ever ready for national and public service," he posted on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media and expressed grief over the passing away of the veteran BJP leader.

"In the history of the Jana Sangh and BJP, stalwarts like Prof Vijay Kumar Malhotra have a special place. He assiduously worked to strengthen our Party in Delhi. Widely respected for his knowledge of the Indian Constitution, he was a seasoned Parliamentarian who worked tirelessly among people. I am saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the passing away of Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra, the "guardian of all of us workers", is an "extremely painful and irreparable loss".

"From the era of the Jan Sangh to the establishment of the BJP, his life has been a living example of patriotism, organisational skills, and discipline. As the first president of Delhi BJP, he strengthened the foundation of the organisation and showed countless workers the path of service and dedication," she said in a post on X.

CM Gupta said that Malhotra's demise has "left a deep void in both the BJP family and social life".

"I pray to God to grant place to the departed soul at His holy feet and provide strength to the bereaved family members and workers to bear this unbearable sorrow. Om Shanti," she added.

BJP MP Bansuri Sawaraj also took to social media and said that the veteran BJP leader's passing is "extremely heartbreaking".

"His entire life was dedicated to the nation, the organisation, and public service. From the era of the Jan Sangh to strengthening the BJP, he always gave a new direction to politics through ideals, penance, and a spirit of service," she said.

Swaraj further stated that the BJP and the country will always remember Malhotra's contributions and guidance.

According to the Delhi BJP, Malhotra had an active career in politics, along with Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana. The party also credits Malhotra for keeping the BJP afloat in Delhi for several years.

