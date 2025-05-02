"Irreparable loss": Rahul Gandhi, Kharge mourn demise of former Union Minister Girija Vyas

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the death of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Girija Vyas.

Both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi termed her death an "irreparable loss" to society.

"The news of the demise of former Union Minister, former State President of Rajasthan Congress and senior Congress leader, Dr. Girija Vyas ji is extremely sad," Kharge said in a post on X.

"She served the country and the Congress Party in many important capacities as Union Minister, MP, MLA, Chairperson of the Women's Commission, Chairperson of the AICC Ideology Department, and Editor of Congress Sandesh. An intellectual politician, an influential orator, and an able administrator, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress family," he added.

The Congress President said that as a true Gandhian, Vyas set an inspiring example of women's empowerment while performing her duties.

"From becoming a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at the age of just 25, she dedicated four decades to the Congress and public service in various constitutional and organisational roles. As a true Gandhian, she set an inspiring example of women's empowerment while performing her duties. In this sad hour, I express my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers and pray for the peace of the departed soul," Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi remembered her contributions in the fields of education, social justice, and women's empowerment.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of former Union Minister and our senior leader Dr. Girija Vyas ji. Her contribution in the field of education, social justice, and especially women's empowerment has been very important. Her demise is an irreparable loss for all of us. In this sad moment, I express my deepest condolences to her family, supporters, and well-wishers," he said in a social media post.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief at the death of Girija Vyas.

In a post on X, Gehlot asserted that Vyas had made a great contribution to education, politics, and social service.

"The demise of former Union Minister and former Congress State President Dr Girija Vyas is an irreparable loss for all of us. Dr Girija Vyas has made a great contribution to the field of education, politics, and social service. His untimely demise in such an accident is a big shock for all of us. I pray to God to grant his soul a place at his feet," Ashok Gehlot said.

According to reports, Vyas recently suffered severe burns in a fire while performing the aarti at her home in Udaipur.

Girija Vyas, a seasoned Congress party leader, has held prominent roles in both state and central governments. She has served as the state president of Congress in Rajasthan and chaired the National Women's Commission.

Throughout her political career, Vyas has held several key positions within Congress. In 1991, she made her way to Parliament by securing a victory from the Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. She also served as a union minister for the government led by Narasimha Rao.

Girija Vyas was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh constituency. (ANI)

