Iran crisis: MP govt sets up control room in Delhi​

Bhopal, March 4 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a commendable step to support its citizens residing in the Gulf countries by establishing a round-the-clock control room at the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi. ​

This move comes in the wake of current unforeseen circumstances that have created challenges for people in the region. ​

The official notification was released on March 4 by the office of the residential commissioner. The memo outlines the purpose of this control room.​

It is specifically designed to aid all residents of Madhya Pradesh currently in the Gulf nations for purposes such as higher studies, professional jobs, business ventures, tourism, and various other activities. ​

In these difficult times when unexpected situations are prevailing, any individual who requires assistance of any kind is encouraged to reach out to this facility without delay, a press statement said. ​

The control room is operational throughout the day and night, ensuring that help is available whenever needed. ​

The address of the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan is 29C-D, Jesus and Mary Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. This location serves as the state representative office in the national capital, making it an ideal place for such an initiative. ​

Contact options include a telephone line at 011-26772005. For instant messaging, the WhatsApp number is 9818963273. Those who wish to send detailed information or queries can use the email address mphelpdeskgulf@gmail.com. ​

Through this control room, the Madhya Pradesh state government will connect with the central government of India and other relevant agencies to arrange the necessary support for the affected people. ​

This could involve coordination for safe return to India, medical emergencies, financial aid or any other form of help that may be required under the prevailing conditions. ​

This will relieve families in Madhya Pradesh as help is now available for their loved ones abroad. ​

The large number of people from the state working in the Gulf makes this control room particularly relevant. They contribute to the economy by sending money home to their families. This will relieve worried families back home. ​

The government is committed to ensuring their safety during these times. Such initiatives strengthen the bond between the state government and its people living overseas. ​

