Iran crisis: J&K Police appeal for calm amid ‘preventive’ restrictions in Valley​

Srinagar, March 3 (IANS) As authorities decided to continue preventive restrictions across the Kashmir Valley for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a strong appeal to the public to maintain peace, stressing that violence only leads to destruction and hardship. ​

In a series of posts on X, the police stated, “Appeal for Peace and Restraint Amid Current Developments. In view of recent developments in the Middle East, we respect citizens' right to peacefully express themselves through lawful means. However, incidents of rioting, stone-pelting, clashes, and disruption of public order at some places are not acceptable.”​

The police further cautioned that violence, destruction of property, and confrontation with security forces result in injuries, loss of life, restrictions, closure of educational institutions, and immense difficulties for families, traders, students, and daily wagers.

​“We appeal to all sections of society to exercise restraint and refrain from violence and provocation. Police will take strict legal action against instigators and miscreants involved in unlawful activities. Authorities remain committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting life and property,” the statement added. ​

Officials confirmed that all schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed on Tuesday, while the University of Kashmir has postponed all scheduled examinations. ​

Mobile internet speed has been reduced to prevent anti-social elements from uploading provocative content, and police and security forces have been deployed in sufficient strength to enforce restrictions. ​

Srinagar’s city centre, Lal Chowk, has been barricaded with concertina wire, and roads leading to and from sensitive areas have been blocked.​

Meanwhile, senior Shia leader Molvi Imran Ansari also appealed to the people to remain peaceful and disciplined while mourning the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. ​

“This is a testing time for us. Our hearts are shattered. We have lost our Rehbar, our guide, our father, Shaheed Ayatullah al-Uzma Sayyid Ali Hussaini Khamenei (R.A.). He was not just a leader; he was our strength, our voice, our direction,” Ansari said. ​

He urged the youth not to take the law into their own hands, noting that marches towards Lal Chowk had been prohibited, but assured that mourning in respective districts would not be stopped. ​

“I urge you to keep your protests, majlises, and matam confined to your respective areas, and I assure you that no one will disallow that. Even if it is late, mourn locally. Let our grief remain dignified,” he added. ​

Ansari also condemned a viral video showing a police officer misbehaving with a woman, saying he had taken up the matter with higher authorities and requested police to show extra sympathy and restraint. ​

“Cry, mourn, protest, but do it peacefully and with dignity. Do not let anyone misuse your emotions. We are the followers of Karbala. Our tears are powerful, but our conduct must remain disciplined. Labbaik Ya Hussain!” he said in praise of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson.

​--IANS

sq/dan