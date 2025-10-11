IPS officer's suicide: Sonia Gandhi slams 'biased attitude of those in power'

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The alleged suicide by a senior Haryana Police official Y. Puran Kumar continued to remain in political focus on Saturday with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi offering condolence to the family and criticising the "prejudiced and biased attitude of those in power".

In a letter addressed to the police official's wife, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) said, "The news of the tragic death of your husband and senior IPS officer, Mr. Y. Puran Kumar, in a tragic accident is both shocking and deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family in this time of immense difficulty.

The IPS officer's wife, Amneet P. Kumar, a senior IAS officer in Haryana, has accused top officials of orchestrating a sustained campaign of caste-based harassment and mental torture against her husband.

In her letter in Hindi, Sonia Gandhi said, "The passing of Y. Puran Kumar will remind us that even today, the prejudiced and biased attitude of those in power deprives even the most senior officials of social justice. I and millions of our countrymen stand with you on this path to justice."

"I pray to God to grant you patience, courage, and strength in this difficult situation," said the chairperson of CPP.

Earlier reacting to the developments surrounding the suicide, Mayawati, National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, drew attention towards the grief and outrage across the country, particularly among Dalit and Bahujan communities, over the incident.

In a post on X, she expressed concern over the incident, calling it a national shame and a reflection of the caste-based discrimination still prevalent in India's administrative systems.

Y. Puran Kumar, who held the rank of Inspector General, reportedly died by alleged suicide on October 7 at his residence in Chandigarh. A "final note" left behind by him sparked a "controversy" surrounding his alleged "caste-based harassment" by senior colleagues.

--IANS

rch/svn